1921 Legacy Festival commemorates Race Massacre Centennial

TULSA, Okla — A big weekend here in Tulsa with several centennial events commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Saturday kicked off with the centennial Black Wall Street Heritage Parade.

The parade started at the OSU Tulsa Campus parking lot and ended at Carver Middle School.

Community members lined up the streets and sidewalks with lawn chairs as they watched floats and marching bands make their way down Greenwood Avenue.

“I think the parade just says we acknowledge what happened, we want to learn we want to shed light there should be no shame so this parade says let’s embrace what happened.”, parade attendee Andrea Fields says.

People from all around the world turned out to honor and remember the lives of those who died and suffered because of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Attendees tell 2 News that they were glad these events brought the community together.

They say they hope the acknowledgment and remembrance of a tragedy that happened 100 years ago will be a step toward healing and progress.

One attendee, Andrew Burkes, says, “I feel great, and you know, it’s not a fun feeling, but it’s a solemn feeling that we’re being recognized as people and not animals.”

All throughout Saturday, different local artists have been taking the stage with love and support from the community.

