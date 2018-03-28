19-year-old killed in Hartshorne shooting

11:28 AM, Mar 28, 2018
1 hour ago
McAlester News-Capital

HARTSHORNE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in Hartshorne.

Officials said the shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North 6th Street. When police arrived, they found Kyle Thomas Brown, 19, dead from a gunshot wound.

Agents determined that Brown was shot while driving his SUV on the street in front of his home.

Other people inside the vehicle took him inside his home, where he died.

The investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top