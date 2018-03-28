19-year-old killed in Hartshorne shooting

HARTSHORNE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in Hartshorne.

Officials said the shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North 6th Street. When police arrived, they found Kyle Thomas Brown, 19, dead from a gunshot wound.

Agents determined that Brown was shot while driving his SUV on the street in front of his home.

Other people inside the vehicle took him inside his home, where he died.

The investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made.

