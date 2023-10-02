17th annual Bigfoot Festival begins in Honobia on Oct. 6

HONOBIA, Okla. — The elusive Bigfoot maintains a cult-like following in southeast Oklahoma.

Fans are planning to convene on Oct. 6 and 7 for the 17th annual Honobia BigFoot Festival.

Food and craft vendors, bounce houses, face painting, live music, and the Bigfoot conference make up a weekend of fun for fanatics and their families.

At the Bigfoot conference on Oct. 6, several speakers will share their first-hand encounters with the mystical creature.

Festivities are held at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission. Event organizers remind attendees that Bigfoot loves the Honobia area because of its remoteness so there are no ATMs, gas stations or wifi nearby.

A 5k race is also planned for Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

The Bigfoot festival isn't just fun and games for the community — it also supports nearby rural students.

The Honobia Bigfoot Organization works in partnership with the Chahta Foundation to give scholarships to high school graduates headed for college or trade school. To date, the organizations donated nearly $57,000 to high school seniors.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

