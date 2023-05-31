17-year-old Philbrook garden cat has died

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Philbrook Museum is mourning the loss of garden cat Perilla who died on Monday.

Perilla was born during the summer of 2006, spending the majority of her time in the Philbrook Gardens.



Previous story>>> Longtime Philbrook garden cat Acer dies at 16

She was beyond loved by staff, guests, and anyone who got to know her.

Perilla retired as a Philbrook Garden Cat in 2020 and spent her final years in a loving private home.

