Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old Philbrook garden cat has died

Perilla Philbrook Garden Cat
The Philbrook Museum
Perilla Philbrook Garden Cat
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 14:28:48-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Philbrook Museum is mourning the loss of garden cat Perilla who died on Monday.

Perilla was born during the summer of 2006, spending the majority of her time in the Philbrook Gardens.

She was beyond loved by staff, guests, and anyone who got to know her.
Perilla retired as a Philbrook Garden Cat in 2020 and spent her final years in a loving private home.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7