17-year-old driver dies after running off road near 121st and Riverside, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after failing to navigate a turn and running off the road into the bank of the Arkansas River, Tulsa police said.

TPD responded to the wreck around 11 a.m. at 121st and Riverside.

Officers on scene said the car was heading westbound on Riverside, was likely speeding and couldn't make the curve.

The car allegedly went airborne and landed in the woods separating the road from the river.

Crews worked into the afternoon to remove the car from the woods with the help of a crane.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn them.

