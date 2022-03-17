$150 million hospital expansion coming to Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee, Muskogee Medical Center Authority and Saint Francis Health System reached an agreement to expand the existing hospital campus in Muskogee.

“These are exciting times for the city of Muskogee,” said Mayor Marlon Coleman.

“All across our country small cities are losing their hospitals, but we are so fortunate here in Muskogee to have a brand new bed tower which is going to be the equivalent of a brand new hospital happening right here in Muskogee.”

The $150 million project should help improve healthcare access and bring new jobs to the area.

“We anticipate the ability to recruit and retain more nurses, physicians, laboratory technicians,” said Michele Keeling, President of Saint Francis Muskogee.

The new state-of-the-art tower will have 125 additional beds with new medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care rooms, and progressive care rooms. They’ll also have a new lobby and chapel.

The agreement helps resolve ongoing litigation between the Muskogee Medical Center Authority and Saint Francis.

“I think it marks a time we can move forward together as a community and as a county to collaborate and provide the best available care for rural Americans,” said Keeling.

Coleman says as many rural towns are losing their hospitals, he’s thankful they’re getting an expansion for the people who live in Muskogee.

“They’ll be able to get all the quality healthcare with all the quality professionals right here in Muskogee,” said Coleman.

“That’s a blessing to our community. It’s a blessing to the surrounding areas that depend on us for healthcare.”

Keeling says in the last decade across the country, 138 rural hospitals have closed.

“I think the reason why we’re able to expand is due to the strength of St. Francis Health System,” said Keeling.

“They’re locally owned. They’re locally operated. They understand the needs of Oklahomans for healthcare.”

Coleman and Keeling both say the new addition to the Muskogee campus is an important step forward in healthcare for the community.

Construction is expected to start within a year.

“Coming out of COVID to look to the future and focus on something positive is very important to health care providers,” said Keeling.

“This is what this new building allows us to do, is look to the future.”

