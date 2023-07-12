15-year-old girl shot by 17-year-old near Pine and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot by a 17-year-old Tuesday night.

Police say the girl was found shot in the calf at the Seminole Hills apartments, and they believe her injuries aren't life-threatening.

A Tulsa police helicopter responded to the scene and reported seeing two people running from the apartments.

A police K-9 tracked the adult and teen down.

The 17-year-old was arrested for shooting with intent to kill.

The adult was arrested on a felony warrant for knowing concealing stolen property.

This is a developing story.

