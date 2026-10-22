15 Tulsa-area veterans return home after emotional trip to Washington, D.C.

TULSA, Okla. — Fifteen Tulsa-area veterans returned home Wednesday after spending three days in Washington, D.C., as part of the 22nd BGC Heroes Flight.

Family members, friends and supporters welcomed the veterans home at Tulsa International Airport with cheers and applause following the all-expense-paid trip.

For Vietnam War veteran James Mitschke, the experience brought back memories and emotions from his time in the military.

“It was so unbelievable. I’m just overwhelmed,” Mitschke said.

Mitschke was one of 30 veterans who participated in the trip organized by Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent company of Reasor’s. The group included 15 veterans from the Tulsa area and 15 from Longview, Texas.

During the three-day trip, the veterans visited military memorials honoring those who served, including the World War II and Vietnam memorials. They also received letters from schoolchildren and shared meals with fellow veterans.

For Mitschke, the visits brought back memories he thought he had moved past.

“It means so much simply because I didn’t expect it. I thought I was past that Vietnam era, but I’m not,” Mitschke said.

He said visiting the memorials brought emotions from his military service back to the surface.

Reasor’s Regional Vice President Greg Robinson said the trip was designed to recognize veterans for their service and give them an experience they would remember.

“It’s just such a great way to give back to our veterans, to help them get the gratitude from the nation that they deserve,” Robinson said.

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