14-year-old Foyil girl accused of terroristic hoax

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Rogers County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call Wednesday from Foyil High School administrators who had a note brought to staff from a student who said she wanted to put a bomb in the school and commit a shooting.

Deputies went through the high school complex and got everyone out of the building while they searched and cleared the area. Nothing was found.

Thursday, children told authorities it was a 14-year-old girl who wrote the note.

She was taken into custody, questioned and was very remorseful, and said she just wanted to get out of school, officials said.

The girl was sent to the Rogers County juvenile facility on perpetrating a “terroristic hoax,” which is a felony.

Authorities will determine if she will officially be charged with in court. She is being detained.

