11-hour standoff leads to early morning arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Around 7 p.m. Monday night, Tulsa Police responded to a domestic dispute at the Abbey Road Apartment complex near 43rd St. and Peoria.

Police tell us a mother and father live in one of the apartments with 2 children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old.

It turned into a hostage situation after the mother escaped the home with the 2-year-old, leaving the baby inside.

The hostage situation diminished overnight after police learned the father was not going to harm the baby.

Tulsa Police Department's special operation team responded after investigators learned there were two weapons in the home. They say the father had an AR-15 rifle and a handgun.

After an 11-hour stand-off with police, the man came out of the apartment peacefully and was taken into custody. TPD says the baby was unharmed.

The mother has since been reunited with both her children.

Police say the mother and father both had scrapes and bruises but no significant injuries.

