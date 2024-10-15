11 DAYS OF AWESOME: More than 1 million attend Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair shared the numbers from this years festivities.

Attendance and Tickets:

According to the Tulsa State Fair, 1.1 million people attended the fair in 2024.

223,5050 wristbands were sold for the Mega Ride Pass.

More than 700 employees worked the fair, which equaled 58,611 hours.

The top ride was the Giant Wheel, followed by the Crazy Mouse and Polar Express.

We previously reported on the costs of the Tulsa State Fair:

Food and Drink:

200,000 pounds of ice were used.

6,500 dairy bar milkshakes and ice cream cones, and 100,000 bottles of water.

Livestock & Horse Show:

More than 16,982 entered the livestock and horse show.

The 4-H & FFA Competitive Exhibits had 6,601 entries with 2,755 exhibitors.

105 animals were born in the birthing center.

