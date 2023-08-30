100X Reining Horse Classic boosts Tulsa economy

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is seeing a big boost in the economy this week and it has to do with the 100X Reining Horse Classic going on at Expo Square.

The competition is expected to draw 1,600 people, according to the Tulsa Regional Tourism president.

The event spans more than a week and those who come for it usually stay in Tulsa before and after the event.

All that leads to a big boost.

"They are here entertaining themselves for a very long period of time," said Renee McKenney the Tulsa Region Tourism President. "If you think about a normal convention its usually two to three days that they are in town. This is up to three weeks so they really embeds themselves in our community."

She said they see a boost in the economy across the board from hotels and restaurants to attractions, local horse feed stores, and hardware stores.

She estimates this event brings in $2.1 million, but Carly Barrick with 100X shows feels the economic boost is much higher than that.

Barrick said they have 1,150 horses at the competition and 1,700 stalls filled.

Whether you're a horse fan or not, this event is free and they encourage anyone to come check it out especially considering they have horses and riders from the show Yellowstone performing.

You might be wondering well what is a reining competition? A reining competition is a western event that judges a horse and rider on a series of maneuvers and the quality in which they are performed.

If that doesn't interest you, there's shopping, food, drinks, and new this year entertainment from Thursday to Saturday.

This event doesn't just draw people from other states either. It also draws an international crowd truly putting Tulsa in the spotlight.

"When it comes to our country I wouldn't say Oklahoma's what's most talked about in the entire United States," Carly Barrick, Vice President of Global Events for 100X shows, said. "So when we have people coming from Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, you name it, I think it creates a huge impact for people to be here and enjoy what's going on and continue that for years to come."

The Tulsa Regional Tourism president also hopes that those visiting for the 100X Reining Horse Classic end up bring their family back on vacation after getting to experience our city during this competition.

