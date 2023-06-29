$100K Google grant benefits the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A $100,000 grant from Google will help provide nearly half a million pounds of food to hungry Oklahomans.

It comes as Google says searches for “Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma” increased by 5,000%. in 2022. The company also says Google Search Trends revealed Oklahoma was the fifth top state searching for “food shortage” in 2022. Also, Oklahomans searching for “where to donate food near me” increased by 770% in the past five years.

“When we see the big surges on the google search box those stats that come in, deep down we already know where that need is coming from,” said President of the Food Bank Calvin Moore.

Calvin Moore, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma says the grant money will help provide fresh produce, baked goods, high quality meats and proteins and other nutritious foods.

Moore says more than 250,000 people in Eastern Oklahoma deal with food insecurity.

“1 in 4 kids, 1 in 6 seniors, and working families that are struggling to make a decision between paying the rent, buying medicine from grandma or eating,” said Moore.

The Google grant will help deliver 480,000 pounds of food to Oklahomans. The Food Bank serves 24 counties with more than 700 feeding partners.

If you need access to a pantry closest to you, visit here.

