1-year-old dead, 2-year-old in critical condition after being run over in Delaware County driveway

CLEORA, Okla. — A one-year-old girl is dead, and a two-year-old girl is in critical condition after being run over in Delaware County Monday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in Cleora, Oklahoma.

The two toddlers were in the driveway when a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 63-year-old man pulled in and ran over the children, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

OHP is investigating the cause of the collision and said the driver appeared in normal condition.

