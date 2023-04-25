Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1-year-old dead, 2-year-old in critical condition after being run over in Delaware County driveway

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 09:32:35-04

CLEORA, Okla. — A one-year-old girl is dead, and a two-year-old girl is in critical condition after being run over in Delaware County Monday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in Cleora, Oklahoma.

The two toddlers were in the driveway when a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 63-year-old man pulled in and ran over the children, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

OHP is investigating the cause of the collision and said the driver appeared in normal condition.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7