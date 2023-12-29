Authorities investigate after woman found murdered in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies are investigating the murder of a woman in Strang.
Mayes County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting late Friday morning, deputies found one woman dead and took a man into custody.
The sheriff's office handed the case off to the FBI, OSBI and tribal police as it involves tribal members.
The FBI told 2 News there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube