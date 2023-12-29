Watch Now
Authorities investigate after woman found murdered in Mayes County

Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 15:34:49-05

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies are investigating the murder of a woman in Strang.

Mayes County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting late Friday morning, deputies found one woman dead and took a man into custody.

The sheriff's office handed the case off to the FBI, OSBI and tribal police as it involves tribal members.

The FBI told 2 News there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

