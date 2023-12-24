1 woman dead after officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call around 11 p.m. Saturday at a home near East 33rd Place, one woman was shot and killed after refusing to comply with officers.

The caller said the woman kicked in a door and was in the house with others, threatening suicide in a possible hostage situation.

Officers arrived on scene and found the woman, who refused to comply with officers.

One officer fired one or more rounds at the woman and she died at the scene.

No one inside the house or the officers were injured.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

