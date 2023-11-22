1 person dead after hit-and-run collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday evening.
Police say Tulsa Fire found a man laying in the road with a bicycle nearby mangled.
Police are still looking for the driver.
Both Northbound and Southbound lanes of Peoria at north 4100 are closed.
