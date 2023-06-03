1 person dead after drowning in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Okla. — The Chelsea Fire Department confirms a man in his twenties has drowned Friday evening.
CFD says the man was swimming with two others and went under.
Chelsea Fire says firefighters entered the water and found the body in 10 feet of water.
The drowning happened East of Chelsea near EW 350 and NS 4300 Road.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter