1 person dead after drowning in Chelsea

Chlesea Drowning.jpg
Chelsea Fire Department
Chlesea Drowning.jpg
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 21:15:34-04

CHELSEA, Okla. — The Chelsea Fire Department confirms a man in his twenties has drowned Friday evening.

CFD says the man was swimming with two others and went under.

Chelsea Fire says firefighters entered the water and found the body in 10 feet of water.

The drowning happened East of Chelsea near EW 350 and NS 4300 Road.

