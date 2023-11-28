1 person dead after building fire in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Around 3pm Monday afternoon Broken Arrow Fire and several other agencies responded to a call for a structure fire near 51st Street and 241st East Ave with someone possibly trapped.

When firefighters arrived they found a shop building with heavy smoke and flames.

Oak Grove Fire responded with an Engine, two Tankers, a Brush Truck and Chief car. Oak Grove Fire requested Tankers from Catoosa, Verdigris, and Rolling Hills due to no hydrants being in the area.

While fighting the fire an adult man was found dead in the building.

The fire is under control and the cause is under investigation. An autopsy will be preformed by the state medical examiners office.

One Broken Arrow Firefighter was treated and released for a non critical injury.

