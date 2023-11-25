1 injured in Bartlesville shooting, 1 suspect in custody

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday they were notified a man had been shot and was waiting for them at a local urgent care.

The victim was taken to a Tulsa Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses at the scene of the shooting in a neighborhood off Silver Lake Road.

The possible suspect is a young boy and he is in custody.

Bartlesville police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to please contact them at 918-338-4001 or contact Capt. Daniel Elkins at 918-338-4020.

This is a developing story.

