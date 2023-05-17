1 injured after shooting in south Tulsa neighborhood, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting around 5:30pm Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred near 78th and Sheridan in south Tulsa.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Matthew Villarreal, called 911 to report that he had shot his roommate. Upon arrival Officers, EMSA, and Tulsa Fire Paramedics rendered aid to the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is expected to survive his injuries. According to police the victim and Villarreal had been roommates for approximately one year. During that time Villarreal stated he felt as though he had been insulted too many times by the victim.

Police say just prior to this incident, Villarreal stated the victim had insulted him once again. Villarreal stated he was tired of dealing with the insults, so he decided to shoot the victim.

Matthew Villarreal was arrested and booked for the associated charges. Tulsa Police Family Violence Unit is investigating this incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --