1 in custody in Norman after active shooter situation

NORMAN, Okla. -- One person was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in Norman.

The incident was reported in the 2200 block Industrial Boulevard. Police said they initially were responding to an active shooter situation.

One person is being treated and the scene is contained, police said.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

