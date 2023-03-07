1 hospitalized after shooting in Anderson Township; Joe Mixon's home surrounded by crime scene tape

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon's home was surrounded by crime scene tape late Monday night, hours after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said one juvenile was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Anderson Township.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road for the report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. One juvenile was taken to the hospital with what the sheriff's office referred to as minor injuries.

Deputies were seen on the property where previous court documents say Mixon resides. It is unclear if the shooting took place at his home. Deputies could be heard yelling, "If you're inside, come on out."

A WCPO 9 crew on the scene saw deputies enter the home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday with flashlights.

The police tape was taken down around 3:15 a.m. Before investigators left the scene, they told WCPO that one person was inside the home but they wouldn't confirm their identity. According to police, no arrests have been made.

"This is an active investigation. That is all we have to release at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

WCPO has reached out to the Bengals and Mixon's representatives. Neither have responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.