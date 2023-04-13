Watch Now
1 hospitalized after early morning south Tulsa house fire

Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 13, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — An elderly man was hospitalized after an early morning fire in south Tulsa Thursday.

The blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. near 96th and Riverside. A woman was also in the home but escaped safely.

It took crews 10-15 minutes to get the fire under control after it spread to the attic.

The man is being treated for burns to his back.

Investigators haven't released the cause of the fire.

