1 fatality in deadly crash near 41st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a woman is dead after a crash near 41st and Sheridan.

Officers arrived on scene to see a group of people giving a woman CPR, shortly after, EMSA and Tulsa fire arrived and took over.

The woman was taken to St. Francis, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers say it appears the deceased, was driving a silver Buick and pulled out of Sam's Club, where she was struck by another woman driving southbound in a silver Honda, causing both vehicles to spin and come a rest on a curb.

The driver of the silver Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her leg.

Police are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

