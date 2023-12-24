1 dead in overnight crash in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police say one person is dead after an early morning crash.

Officers, along with Owasso fire and medics responded to a rollover crash near East 135th Avenue at around 2:00 a.m.

After arriving on scene, first responders saw an overturned vehicle and it took firefighters several minutes to clear debris before using the jaws of life to get to the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on East 135th Avenue, failed to negotiate the curve, causing the vehicle to roll and slam into a dental clinic near the road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and speed, weather and road conditions are being taken into account.

This is a developing story.

