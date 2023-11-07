1 dead in crash near 46th St. N. and Mingo, police investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a car crash that killed one near 46th St N. and Mingo, Monday afternoon.

TPD told 2 News a motorcyclist was going eastbound when a truck going in the opposite direction turned hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the area.

