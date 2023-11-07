Watch Now
1 dead in crash near 46th St. N. and Mingo, police investigating

KJRH
Posted at 6:08 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 19:08:43-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a car crash that killed one near 46th St N. and Mingo, Monday afternoon.

TPD told 2 News a motorcyclist was going eastbound when a truck going in the opposite direction turned hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the area.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

