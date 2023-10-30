1 dead after semi crash in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old truck driver is dead after a semi crash on westbound I-44 on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

The crash happened four miles south and eight miles west of Adair at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

OHP said the crash involved a 2024 Freightliner Semi and a 2017 Jaguar.

The driver of the semi died at the scene of the crash, both the driver and passenger in the Jaguar were not hurt.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash and what happened.

This is a developing story.

