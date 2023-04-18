1 dead, 1 wounded after shootings at Rudisill Library, QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — One person is in custody after two shootings in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police said the shootings happened just before 10 a.m. at the QuikTrip at Pine and North Peoria and at Rudisill Library.

Police said the shooting started at the library, and then the suspect went to the QuikTrip and fired more shots inside the store. The victim shot inside the QuikTrip died, and the victim at the library is at the hospital.

Officers said so far, the shootings seem random, but they are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

