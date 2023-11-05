1 in critical condition after shooting at club near 21st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical after being shot at the Krystal Palace Event Center near 21st and Garnett early Sunday morning.

Tulsa Police Department says the club was holding a karaoke night with around 400 people in attendance.

A fight broke out and one shot was fired. When officers arrived on scene they found one victim had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A suspect has not been named at this time and TPD is still investigating.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call 911.

This is a developing story

