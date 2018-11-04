"The Outsiders" house gets attention

TULSA - The famous Outsiders" house here in Tulsa got some special visitors today.

The Tulsa landmark was open to the public for the first time as the museum gets closer to completion



Guests like mayor GT Bynum and even Ponyboy Curtis himself dropped in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: