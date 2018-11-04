"The Outsiders" house gets attention

10:33 PM, Nov 3, 2018

TULSA - The famous Outsiders" house here in Tulsa got some special visitors today.

The Tulsa landmark was open to the public for the first time as the museum gets closer to completion

Guests like mayor GT Bynum and even Ponyboy Curtis himself dropped in.

