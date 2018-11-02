"Love Never Dies" at Tulsa PAC

TULSA - The Broadway play 'Love Never Dies' is currently being performed at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Actors Bronson Norris Murphy, who plays The Phantom, and Meghan Picerno, who plays Christine Daaé, dropped by the KJRH studios to talk about the play.

Murphy first played the role of The Phantom in the first North American production of 'Love Never Dies' and comes from Broadway after playing Raoul in the current Broadway production of 'The Phantom of the Opera'.

Picerno has performed with numerous operas and companies all over the world.

