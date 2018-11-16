'Joe Exotic' pleads not guilty to killing endangered tigers
6:58 PM, Nov 15, 2018
A former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate and zookeeper known as Joe Exotic has pleaded not guilty to new charges.
Joe Maldonado-Passage was indicted for killing federally protected Tigers to make more room for bigger cats at his exotic animal park in Wynnewood. He appeared in a federal courtroom on Wednesday to enter a plea.
He’s already been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a Florida woman who sued him for bad business practices and won a $1 million judgment.