Innovative food technology changing the way we eat

We all know processed foods can be bad for you, but with recent technology, some processed foods may be becoming the healthier alternative.

When it comes to living a healthier lifestyle, many of us are willing to jump on the bandwagon of trying healthier alternatives. Right now, there are plenty of options for different types of milk, such as almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk and coconut milk. But, none of those have the kind of protein as the real thing.

Innovative food technology is changing that. For example, there is now a milk made out of peas. The pea milk claims to have the same texture and same 9 grams of protein as the real stuff.

Adam Lowry, the founder of Ripple says, “I think that technology responsibly applied can be a great way of creating more delicious plant base foods.”

The plant-based milk that nutritionists say has the most similar benefits to the real deal is not meant for just vegans and vegetarians.

Lowry says, “What I think is a much broader trend is people just wanting to eat more plant base or to eat a little bit less animal protein.”

Jessica Crandall is a registered dietitian and says, there is a benefit to plant-based products. However, like any packaged food, she says you should still pay attention to the label.

Crandall says, “So it might be a plant-based product but are there any added oils to get that flavor. So, if you are using a chicken nugget product or plant-based protein product again just be aware of the nutrition you need or your child needs that’s important.”

Whether you want to live a healthier lifestyle, one thing we learned is that flavor matters. But, remember not to neglect the nutritional benefits food is meant to give us.