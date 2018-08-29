Hunter fighting illegal dumping in Wagoner and Muskogee

WAGONER, OK (KJRH) - In the woods in Muskogee and Wagoner frequented by hunters you'll find tossed-aside garbage at several illegal dumping sites. Dumpers have used the public properties for years, turning them into a personal landfill.

Hunter Russell Karnes says illegal dumping sites still pop up all over. But five years ago, he vowed to make a change. Karnes hitched up his trailer and began collecting trash he found at hunting spots close to home.

He's filled dumpsters 20 feet long with furniture, drywall, even household appliances. Sometimes, he will even find letters, with people's personal information in plain sight. When he finds them, he says, he calls the Wagoner County Sheriff's office.

"It's our place, it's my home," Karnes said. "I don't like to go out here and hunt with piles of trash around and have to look at it."

If you find a dumping site in Wagoner or Muskogee County, officials urge calling the sheriff's office to report the spot and what it contains.