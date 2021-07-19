Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

How to watch water polo at the Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Imagn
Imagn
Find out how to watch every match of the Tokyo Olympics water polo tournament across the platforms of NBC Universal.
How to watch water polo at the Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 15:47:46-04

The action at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center begins Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics (July 24) with the first round of women’s group stage play and continues through the day of the Closing Ceremony (August 8) with the men’s gold and bronze medal matches.

The United States women’s team has sights set on an Olympic three-peat behind Rio gold medalists Ashleigh Johnson and Maggie Steffens (who also stood atop the podium in London), while an up-and-coming generation of U.S. men highlighted by former NCAA stars Johnny Hooper and Hannes Daube will look to knock off some of Europe’s top contenders.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments begin with a Group A and Group B preliminary round-robin. The top four teams from each group advance to the single-elimination knockout stage, beginning with the quarterfinal round.

Select matches of the Olympic water polo competition, including Team USA matchups and the medal rounds, will air LIVE on the networks of NBC Universal (find full TV listings for water polo and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule). However, every game of both tournaments can be streamed LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

A schedule of matches airing live on TV is below. For full water polo streaming info, view the full competition schedule.

TV info subject to change.

Date/Time (ET)

Match

TV Network (Streaming Link)

July 24, 1:00 a.m.

Women’s Prelim – United States vs. Japan

NBCSN (Stream)

July 25, 1:10 a.m.

Men’s Prelim – United States vs. Japan

CNBC (Stream)

July 26, 1:00 a.m.

Women’s Prelim – United States vs. China

USA (Stream)

July 26, 9:00 p.m.

Men’s Prelim – South Africa vs. United States

CNBC (Stream)

July 28, 1:00 a.m.

Women’s Prelim – Hungary vs. United States

NBC (Stream)

July 29, 1:10 a.m.

Men’s Prelim – United States vs. Italy

USA (Stream)

July 30, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Prelim – United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee

CNBC (Stream)

July 31, 1:00 a.m.

Men’s Prelim – United States vs. Hungary

USA (Stream)

August 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Prelim – Greece vs. United States

CNBC (Stream)

August 2, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Prelim – Spain vs. Croatia

USA (Stream)

August 3, 1:00 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal

USA (Stream)

August 4, 1:10 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal

CNBC (Stream)

August 5, 2:20 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal

CNBC (Stream)

August 5, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal

USA (Stream)

August 6, 2:20 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal

CNBC (Stream)

August 7, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match

USA (Stream)

August 8, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

CNBC (Stream)

August 8, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match

USA (Stream)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lexus logo
Tokyo Olympics Learn More