How to watch Frederick Richard at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At 20 years old, Frederick Richard is one of the youngest members of the U.S. men's gymnastics team and is poised to be a serious medal contender in Paris.

Since becoming the youngest American male gymnast to win an individual world medal in 2023, the two-time world bronze medalist and three-time NCAA champion is widely regarded as one of the U.S. men's most promising gymnasts heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, Richard solidified his hold on that position, finishing first in the all-around to earn an automatic bid on the Olympic squad.

Here's how to watch the rising star as he competes at his first Olympic Games.

Men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 - August 5

July 27 - August 5 Venue: Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena TV channels: NBC, E!

NBC, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

SEE MORE: How to watch gymnastics at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

When will Frederick Richard compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Men's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Depending on which individual events Richard qualifies for, he could compete on the following days: Men's Qualification: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Men's Team Final: Monday, July 29

Monday, July 29 Men's All-Around Final: Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, July 31 Event Finals Day 1: Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 2: Sunday, August 4

Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3: Monday, August 5

How do I stream Frederick Richard's competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Frederick Richard's Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

5-7:30a Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 7/29

11:30a-2:30p Men's Team Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 7/31

11:30a-2:15p Men's All-Around Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

9:30-10:20a Men's Floor Exercise Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

11:10a-12p Men's Pommel Horse Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

9:00-9:45a Men's Rings Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

10:35-11:25a Men's Vault Final🏅 Peacock,NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

5:45-6:35a Men's Parallel Bars Final🏅 Peacock,NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

7:30-8:20a Men's High Bar Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com You can watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics LIVE by subscribing to Peacock. After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section. Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

How do I watch Frederick Richard on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!

The full TV listings for gymnasticscan be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

SEE MORE: Frederick Richard: Meet the athlete

How can I watch replays of Frederick Richard at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on theNBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

How many times has Frederick Richard competed in the Olympics?

Frederick Richard will make his Olympic debut in Paris.

How many medals does Frederick Richard have?

Since bursting onto the senior competitive scene in 2022, Frederick Richard has claimed two bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships (team, all-around), making him both the youngest U.S.-born male gymnast to earn an individual medal at a world championship event and the first to take home an all-around medal since 2010. In his first season of NCAA competition with the University of Michigan, Richard won three gold medals (all-around, parallel bars, horizontal bar) at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

How many followers does Frederick Richard have on social media?

Known as "Frederick Flips" on most of his social media platforms, Frederick Richard has racked up quite the social media following, amassing over 1.1 million followers across his Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts. He is most popular on TikTok, where he has over 675K followers.

Follow Richard on social media here: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube