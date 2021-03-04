We continue our conversations on equity, diversity and inclusion with a one-hour, commercial-free broadcast special.

The special, "Hidden Bias of Good People," looks at how the people and ideas we've been exposed to throughout our lives take hold, and while we assume we're always thinking independently, we're not.

It's called implicit bias. So, how can we be more aware of our bias and be more compassionate parents, friends, neighbors and coworkers?

Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr., a minister, researcher, trainer and award-winning educator, hosts the hour-long special airing at 6 p.m. March 27th on KJRH.