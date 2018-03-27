Green Country Dad's unique video on teacher walkout gets more than 48K views

TULSA - Green County school districts are putting more pressure on state lawmakers as the deadline to find public education funding looms.

Jon Summers is a Green Country dad with two adorable boys.

His sons are featured on his "Applicable Dad" Facebook page.

“It was something that was an avenue for mentoring like-minded dads to be present," Summers said.

But the light-hearted videos took on a message last week.

“I’ve seen the highs, the lows, the emotional turmoil, the budget cuts all of the significant issues.”

He put his own spin on the statewide teacher walk out.

He shot the video at the front doors of Moore Elementary School because the school and district both have a special meaning for his family.

His wife is a teacher at Moore.

“I’ve walked with her for 10 years through this profession.”

He was there with her when the OEA started the clock for state lawmakers.

“As we were sitting there and the Oklahoma Education Association solidified the date on April 2, my wife ends up saying ‘Well, April 2, we’re walking it out.'”

Jon thought about ways to show others what he sees firsthand, and he called a friend.

“Without that secondary job, income for me would be low," said Moore Support Staff Tony Garnder.

He's also seen dancing in the video, and works a second job in addition to his first at Moore.

“A lot of change can come if supporters of this video and viewers of this video will contact their legislators and say, 'hey we need to make some changes.'”

Now, more than 48 thousand people have been wowed by the Applicable Dad's moves, and have also learned why Union teachers and this principal may have to "walk it out."

See the full video here.

