Food 2 Veterans food drive June 1st; Two drop off locations--Broken Arrow and Jenks

The mission is to collect food for needy veterans throughout the area. Proceeds will benefit the the Food Bank's veterans programs which include BRRX4VETS and The Coffee Bunker.
These are the types of food most in demand:
Canned meat
Packaged, non-perishable meals
Soups
Peanut Butter
Pasta/sauce
Rice
Beans
2 Works for You will be highlighting BRRX4VETS and The Coffee Bunker during news segments throughout the day.
BRRX4Vets is a rapid re-housing program funded by the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grant. BRRX4Vets uses the housing first model to provide temporary intervention and short term assistance to low-income veteran families who are homeless or facing eviction.
The Coffee Bunker offers a wide range of programs, from Arts & Crafts to Fighting Addiction support groups. Each day up to 90 veterans and service members drop by Coffee Bunker to get together, use computers, access Wi-Fi, enjoy games and group activities, watch television or just hang out.