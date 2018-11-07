Five U.S. House seats up for grabs in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK (KJRH) - Oklahoma's District One race is shaping up to be a close one, as Republican Kevin Hern takes on Democrat Tim Gilpin. The seat was vacated by Jim Bridenstine, who is now running NASA.

Gilpin is looking to be the first Oklahoma Democrat elected to the House since Dan Boren, who gave up his seat in 2012.

"I like to think that this is our chance to do better," Gilpin said. "I feel good about" our chance to send someone different to Congress."

Kevin Hern says he wants to build on the national job growth trend, and continue to create more opportunity for Oklahomans.

"I think it's an opportunity to do what we're seeing happen right now, [putting] Americans back to work" Hern said. "What we're seeing is the greatest job growth we've seen, probably in the history of our country."

The District Two race is the most crowded in Oklahoma, with Republican incumbent Markwayne Mullin trying to hold off three opponents: Democrat Jason Nichols, Libertarian Richard Castaldo, and Independent John Foreman.

In District Three, House veteran Frank Lucas is the Republican incumbent. He looks for his ninth term in the district as he takes on Democrat challenger Frankie Robbins.

Republican incumbent Tom Cole takes on two challengers in District Four: Democrat Mary Brannon and Independent Ruby Reters. Cole was elected to congress in 2002, and serves as Deputy Majority Whip.

In the fifth District, Democrat Kendra Horn challenges Republican incumbent Steve Russell. Horn grabbed the Democratic nomination by defeating Tom Guild in the August primary runoff.

