Five-time world champion Adeline Gray reaches gold medal match

Women's 76kg

Five-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States is going to wrestle for a gold medal

Gray beat Tunisia's Zaineb Sghaier 5-0 in the Round of 16 then outlasted Turkey's Yasemin Adar 3-1 in the quarterfinal.

She then held off a strong challenge from surprise package Aiperi Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in a 3-2 semifinal, and will take on Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken early Monday in the gold medal match.

2016 gold medalist Erica Wiebe of Canada lost in the first round.

The 30-year-old Gray entered Rio 2016 hoping to become the first U.S. woman to win gold in wrestling but instead bowed out in the quarterfinal round to Belarus' Vasilisa Marzaliuk.

Helen Maroulis would instead become the first American woman to win wrestling gold.

Marzaliuk won't be in the way this time, falling to Germany's Focken in her first match.

Greco-Roman 60kg and 130kg

The heaviest and lightest weights went first in Greco-Roman wrestling, allowing the Olympics to get its latest look at Cuban star Mijain Lopez as well as a rematch of a 2016 gold medal match in the 130kg class.

Lopez, 38, has claimed gold at the last three Olympics and will again wrestle Georgia's Iakob Kajaia for the top spot on the podium after winning three matches on Sunday in Tokyo.

After taking down Iran's Amin Mirzazadeh and Romania's Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu, Lopez triumphed in a semifinal reunion of the final from Rio. The Cuban beat Turkey's Riza Kayaalp in decisive fashion, at times seemingly flaunting his immovable superiority.

As for the 60kg group, American wrestler Ildar Hafizov had the unfortunate draw of a man who went on to qualify for the gold medal match. Luis Orta beat Hafizov 5-0 before taking care of ROC and Romanian opposition en route to a meeting with Japan's Kenichiro Fumita.