Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Five-time world champion Adeline Gray reaches gold medal match

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Adeline Gray of Team USA competes against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Team Kyrgyzstan in the semifinal on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 01, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
Five-time world champion Adeline Gray reaches gold medal match
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 06:30:21-04

Women's 76kg

Five-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States is going to wrestle for a gold medal 

Gray beat Tunisia's Zaineb Sghaier 5-0 in the Round of 16 then outlasted Turkey's Yasemin Adar 3-1 in the quarterfinal.

She then held off a strong challenge from surprise package Aiperi Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in a 3-2 semifinal, and will take on Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken early Monday in the gold medal match.

2016 gold medalist Erica Wiebe of Canada lost in the first round.

The 30-year-old Gray entered Rio 2016 hoping to become the first U.S. woman to win gold in wrestling but instead bowed out in the quarterfinal round to Belarus' Vasilisa Marzaliuk.

Helen Maroulis would instead become the first American woman to win wrestling gold.

Marzaliuk won't be in the way this time, falling to Germany's Focken in her first match.

Greco-Roman 60kg and 130kg

The heaviest and lightest weights went first in Greco-Roman wrestling, allowing the Olympics to get its latest look at Cuban star Mijain Lopez as well as a rematch of a 2016 gold medal match in the 130kg class.

Lopez, 38, has claimed gold at the last three Olympics and will again wrestle Georgia's Iakob Kajaia for the top spot on the podium after winning three matches on Sunday in Tokyo.

After taking down Iran's Amin Mirzazadeh and Romania's Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu, Lopez triumphed in a semifinal reunion of the final from Rio. The Cuban beat Turkey's Riza Kayaalp in decisive fashion, at times seemingly flaunting his immovable superiority.

As for the 60kg group, American wrestler Ildar Hafizov had the unfortunate draw of a man who went on to qualify for the gold medal match. Luis Orta beat Hafizov 5-0 before taking care of ROC and Romanian opposition en route to a meeting with Japan's Kenichiro Fumita.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lexus logo
Tokyo Olympics Learn More