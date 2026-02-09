First-person-view drones are being used at the 2026 Olympics to deliver live, close-up angles and aerial coverage that traditional broadcast cameras cannot provide, enhancing how fans experience the Games from home and inside venues. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
First-person-view drones transforming viewing experience at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
