There’s a new way to take an Uber and as long as you don’t mind a little walking it’s the cheapest option.

Express Pool is the latest option for taking an Uber. Once you plug in your location, the new option will pop up on the bottom far left of your screen.

A quick trial test of Express Pool found the service to be a dollar cheaper than Uber Pool. However, you'll have to walk a block or two to be picked up by your driver.

The logic behind the new service is to help Uber drivers be able to drive in a straight line to pick up pool passengers. That way, there are no out-of-the-way stops.

However, it could mean for a slower pickup time. Also, with any Pool ride from Uber, you will most likely share the ride with other riders.

Despite walking out of the way and waiting a bit longer, a test of Express Pool still got riders to their destinations on time.