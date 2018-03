WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. - First responders from eight different fire departments battled a wildfire into late hours Wednesday night.

While the fire already covered 800 acres officials said only about a dozen homes were in danger.

Road 2900 was the only thing keeping the fire from reaching Ochelata town limits Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve had several fires across the county so we were spread very thin," said Washington County Emergency Manager and Fire Chief Kary Cox.

Firefighters, emergency management and planes overhead worked to contain the danger beyond the thick wall of smoke.

“The biggest issue we’re seeing with this fire is it’s in some very rough terrain, very remote areas and access to it is just almost impossible," Cox said.

Beyond the smoke were many of Kyle Martin's family members.

“He said there was fire there, it had gotten close to his fence so he was doing all he could to keep his fence post from burning," said the lifelong Ochelata resident.

His uncle told him he's been holding a garden hose for hours.

“There’s no access up there at this point so standing here just waiting is kind of heart wrenching," he said.

Peggy Whiteman watched intently from behind her front door.

“I’ve never been this close to this kind of a fire before," the Ochelata resident said.

Hearing the fire's only 20 percent contained she's grateful for the wall of first responders on her street.

“Everybody that’s available is out here today," Cox said.

As the sun set up on Graveyard Hill, the grass charred around headstones, the battle against the blaze will only intensify into the night.

Cox told 2 Works for You crews will be working overnight into tomorrow, but as of Wednesday night people within Ochelata city limits are not in danger.

