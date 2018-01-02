Storm Shield keeps families ahead of bad weather

For severe weather alerts to your iOS or Android device, Storm Shield App has you covered.

Named one of the best in the nation, Storm Shield is available on iTunes and Android.

Storm Shield App provides storm-based alerts for tornado, hurricane, flood, thunderstorm, winter storm seasons and other life-threatening events through voice and push notifications.

"Storm-based or polygon alerts help reduce false alarms by alerting you to sever weather based on your exact location within a county," according to Storm Shield's developers. "Most other apps and source still use county-based alerts (meaning you'd get an alert even if your location in the county is not within the threatened area)."

Storm Shield is a product of The E.W. Scripps Company and has a meteorologist providing extra weather coverage through online videos, articles and social media.

Download Storm Shield App for iPhone and iPad

Download Storm Shield App for Android