Dolson powers win over Italy as USA stays perfect in 3x3 basketball

Stefanie Dolson was too much for Italy as Team USA stayed unbeaten in women's 3x3 basketball with a 17-13 win on Monday.

The Italians hung tough with the favored Americans before falling to 2-4 on the tournament.

Dolson, the Chicago Sky veteran, had six points and seven rebounds in the win, also blocking a shot. Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray had six points and six boards.

USA (5-0) plays China later Monday and finishes pool play with hosts Japan on Tuesday.

Earlier, winless Mongolia put a scare into France (2-3) before succumbing 21-18.

Mamignan Toure scored her only three points of the match after Mongolia had made it 18-18 with under two minutes on the clock.

Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan and Khulan Onolbaatar each had seven points for Mongolia (0-6).