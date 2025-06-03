Oklahoma man, 55, charged in 2006 case involving rape of minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tulsa, Oklahoma-area man was booked into the Johnson County, Kansas, jail late Monday night in connection with alleged sex crimes against a minor nearly 20 years ago.

In April, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged William Duke, 55, with the alleged 2006 rape of a minor under the age of 14.

Duke was charged with three additional sex crimes against a minor in 2007 and 2008.

Duke remains in custody on a $250,000 bond. He’s set to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

—

