Chock and Bates set to anchor U.S. Olympic medal hopes as rhythm dance takes center stage

Three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are favorites for gold in the rhythm dance.
After taking gold in the Olympic figure skating team event on Sunday evening, Madison Chock and Evan Bates will skate in the rhythm dance — the first of two segments that will decide the individual event results. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

