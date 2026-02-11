If Chloe Kim is ultimately healthy and adequately prepared to land her run and hit the tricks she's capable of, she should be able to win an unprecedented third straight gold medal. That said, a deep Japanese roster and South Korean phenom Gaon Choi are poised to pounce. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Chloe Kim faces unfamiliar hurdles in bid for historic Olympic halfpipe three-peat
