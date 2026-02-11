Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chloe Kim faces unfamiliar hurdles in bid for historic Olympic halfpipe three-peat

Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Chloe Kim of U.S. participates in snowboard halfpipe training on Day 2 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 8, 2026, in Italy.
If Chloe Kim is ultimately healthy and adequately prepared to land her run and hit the tricks she's capable of, she should be able to win an unprecedented third straight gold medal. That said, a deep Japanese roster and South Korean phenom Gaon Choi are poised to pounce. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

